Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.08 on December 31st

Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (NYSEARCA:VNSE – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 21.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

VNSE stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.62. Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36.

The Natixis Vaughan Nelson Select ETF (VNSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent narrow fund of US large- and mid-cap stocks that are believed to be temporarily out of favor or misunderstood. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. VNSE was launched on Sep 17, 2020 and is managed by Natixis.

