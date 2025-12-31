Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 12,363 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,363 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,266,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,632,000 after purchasing an additional 42,454 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,598 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,657,000 after buying an additional 77,531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,809,000 after acquiring an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,383,000 after purchasing an additional 43,726 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.63 and a 12 month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.06%.The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.73.

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

