Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 56,213 Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. $EFC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 143.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ellington Financial worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Ellington Financial by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 46,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

NYSE EFC opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 50.60, a quick ratio of 50.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.40.

Ellington Financial Dividend Announcement

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $242.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.99 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EFC. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Ellington Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.46.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc (NYSE: EFC) is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through investments in residential and commercial mortgage-related assets. Established in 2013, the company is externally managed by Ellington Financial Management, L.P., a subsidiary of Ellington Management Group, an alternative asset management firm. EFC’s core strategy centers on actively acquiring and managing agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgage servicing rights, residential whole loans, and other structured finance instruments, including asset-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

The company employs leverage and structured financing tools—such as repurchase agreements and secured credit facilities—to enhance portfolio yield while maintaining focus on risk mitigation.

