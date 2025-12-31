iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF $IWX Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,632 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,432,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 118,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $607,000.

Shares of IWX stock opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.40.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Top 200 Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Top 200 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

