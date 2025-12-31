Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 72,031 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,031 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 154.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 90.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

PR opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.70. Permian Resources Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Corporation will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

