DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,794 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 517,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,584,000 after purchasing an additional 71,304 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in DaVita by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 374,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,383,000 after acquiring an additional 104,554 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in DaVita by 1,608.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 285,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,713,000 after acquiring an additional 269,081 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in DaVita by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 281,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,673,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in DaVita by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 268,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $113.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average of $130.27. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.54 and a 52-week high of $179.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.66). DaVita had a negative return on equity of 13,370.89% and a net margin of 5.80%.The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA) is a leading provider of kidney care services, specializing in the management and operation of outpatient dialysis centers for patients with chronic kidney failure and end-stage renal disease. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company offers a comprehensive suite of treatment modalities, including in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis, and home dialysis therapies. In addition to its core dialysis services, DaVita provides patient education, nutritional counseling, vascular access management and related laboratory services to support kidney health and overall patient well-being.

Since its formation in the mid-1990s through a clinical management services spin-off, DaVita has expanded both organically and through strategic partnerships and acquisitions.

