Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,617 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Perbak Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $1,093,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Insider Activity

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $2,000,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,212.93. This represents a 41.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,919.14. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,554.18. This represents a 48.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 65,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,538 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $76.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $69.21 and a 1 year high of $113.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The business had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 37.70%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.