Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 4,843 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,099,000 after buying an additional 966,444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 359.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 988,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after acquiring an additional 773,005 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5,905.2% during the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 307,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,066,000 after purchasing an additional 302,050 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,490,000 after purchasing an additional 141,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 314,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,717,000 after purchasing an additional 122,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $305.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $312.83. The company has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.67 and a 200-day moving average of $293.42.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

