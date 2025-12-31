Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,173,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $760.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $761.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $722.39.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

