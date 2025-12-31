Security National Bank Has $9.37 Million Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

Security National Bank grew its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,951 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 1.4% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 101.1% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 194.5% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on RTX from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.18.

RTX Stock Down 0.3%

RTX stock opened at $183.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $246.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $188.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.89.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.85%.

About RTX

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

