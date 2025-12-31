Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 106,247 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 151.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 220.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,843 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 43.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 654,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.90%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 243,047 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $5,906,042.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 191,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,549.30. The trade was a 55.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $49,917.75. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEO. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (NYSE: AEO) is a leading American specialty retailer offering apparel, accessories and personal care products for men and women. The company’s flagship brand, American Eagle, focuses on casualwear including denim, tops, outerwear and accessories targeted primarily at teens and young adults. In addition to its core apparel lines, the company operates the Aerie brand of intimates, loungewear and swimwear, which has gained recognition for its body-positive marketing and inclusive sizing.

American Eagle Outfitters conducts business through a combination of over 900 brick-and-mortar stores in North America and Greater China, complemented by a growing e-commerce platform that serves customers around the globe.

