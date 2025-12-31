Merit Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 160,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,844 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $33,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 326.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 823,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,941,000 after acquiring an additional 43,288 shares in the last quarter.

VBR stock opened at $213.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $218.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.94 and a 200 day moving average of $205.85.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

