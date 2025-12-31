Security National Bank Sells 131,190 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Security National Bank lowered its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,190 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 387,324.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 401,875,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,736,908,000 after purchasing an additional 401,771,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,372,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,209,000 after buying an additional 690,960 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,201,000 after buying an additional 1,327,996 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,072,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,053,000 after buying an additional 636,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $396,998,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $57.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.90.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.