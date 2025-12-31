Sivia Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,683 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 0.5% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PFS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $406,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,040,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,741,441.65. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 892,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 125,628 shares of company stock valued at $13,690,065 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Thirty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

WMT stock opened at $111.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.81 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.86. The firm has a market cap of $892.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and analyst backing: Walmart’s recent quarterly beat and FY?2026 EPS guidance provide an earnings-supportive backdrop, and multiple analysts maintain buy/outperform views — a tailwind for longer-term investor confidence.

Strong fundamentals and analyst backing: Walmart’s recent quarterly beat and FY?2026 EPS guidance provide an earnings-supportive backdrop, and multiple analysts maintain buy/outperform views — a tailwind for longer-term investor confidence. Neutral Sentiment: CEO insider sale — routine but notable: CEO C. Douglas McMillon sold 19,416 shares on Dec. 26 (avg price $111.83). The sale is relatively small (?0.45% reduction) and follows prior periodic sales; investors often view such filings as liquidity/tax planning rather than a signal of deteriorating fundamentals. Insider Trades

CEO insider sale — routine but notable: CEO C. Douglas McMillon sold 19,416 shares on Dec. 26 (avg price $111.83). The sale is relatively small (?0.45% reduction) and follows prior periodic sales; investors often view such filings as liquidity/tax planning rather than a signal of deteriorating fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Talent flow to adtech/ecommerce: a former head of membership & business development at Walmart Business joined Teikametrics as SVP of Strategy — a reminder of Wal?Mart alumni moving into the wider e?commerce/AI ecosystem, which can both diffuse company-specific know?how and broaden industry innovation. BusinessWire

Talent flow to adtech/ecommerce: a former head of membership & business development at Walmart Business joined Teikametrics as SVP of Strategy — a reminder of Wal?Mart alumni moving into the wider e?commerce/AI ecosystem, which can both diffuse company-specific know?how and broaden industry innovation. Neutral Sentiment: Increased investor attention: Zacks notes Walmart as a trending stock — higher retail interest can raise liquidity and volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Zacks

Increased investor attention: Zacks notes Walmart as a trending stock — higher retail interest can raise liquidity and volatility but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Website and app outage — immediate operational risk: thousands of customers reported inability to access Walmart’s app and website on Dec. 30, per Downdetector and press reports. Temporary outages during peak shopping periods can dent e?commerce sales, frustrate customers, and attract short?term selling pressure. PYMNTS WSJ

Website and app outage — immediate operational risk: thousands of customers reported inability to access Walmart’s app and website on Dec. 30, per Downdetector and press reports. Temporary outages during peak shopping periods can dent e?commerce sales, frustrate customers, and attract short?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Premium valuation and crowding risk: Walmart is trading at a high earnings multiple relative to history (~39x reported), which can limit upside and make the stock more sensitive to any growth or margin disappointments in 2026.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

