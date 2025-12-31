Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Trims Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.3% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.83.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN stock opened at $269.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.05. Accenture PLC has a 52 week low of $229.40 and a 52 week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.26.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. Accenture had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.88%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $2,246,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. The trade was a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This trade represents a 64.27% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock worth $8,335,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

