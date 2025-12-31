Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HRL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays set a $30.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $23.98 on Monday. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hormel Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $26,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 162.7% during the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $41,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Corporation is a global branded foods company primarily engaged in the production, marketing and distribution of value-added, high-quality meat and food products. The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including refrigerated and frozen meats, pantry staples, specialty foods and shelf-stable items. Through manufacturing facilities located across North America and international markets, Hormel Foods supplies retail grocers, foodservice operators, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms.

Among its best-known brands, Hormel Foods produces SPAM® canned meats, Jennie-O® turkey products, Skippy® peanut butter and Applegate® natural and organic meats.

