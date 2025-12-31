Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Flushing Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $519.51 million, a PE ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.93%.The company had revenue of $54.81 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 37.0% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 8,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for Flushing Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Flushing, Queens, New York. Tracing its origins to the founding of Flushing Bank in 1929, the holding company was established in 2006 to support the bank’s growth and diversification. Flushing Financial operates under the Nasdaq ticker FFIC, delivering a full suite of banking services to personal, commercial and institutional customers.

The company’s primary business activities include deposit-taking, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage banking and treasury management.

