Fellaz Trading Down 4.4% This Week (FLZ)

Fellaz (FLZ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Fellaz has a total market capitalization of $258.93 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Fellaz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fellaz has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Fellaz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,809.69 or 1.00097430 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88,059.06 or 0.99682024 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Fellaz Token Profile
Fellaz’s launch date was June 26th, 2022. Fellaz’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,054,642,740 tokens. Fellaz’s official message board is medium.com/@fellaz. The official website for Fellaz is fellaz.io. Fellaz’s official Twitter account is @fellazxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.
