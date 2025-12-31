PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PC Connection in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PC Connection has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $58.42 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $74.84. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $709.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.81 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is currently 18.58%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 45.7% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PC Connection by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 66,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PC Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $574,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PC Connection by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 113.4% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc (NASDAQ: CNXN), now operating under the trade name Connection, is a value-added provider of information technology solutions founded in 1982 and headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire. The company offers a broad portfolio of hardware and software products sourced from leading technology vendors, alongside professional services designed to help organizations design, deploy and maintain IT environments.

Connection’s product offerings encompass desktop and notebook computers, servers and storage systems, networking and cybersecurity solutions, as well as cloud and virtualization technologies.

