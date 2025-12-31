Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLKB. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $63.52 on Monday. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 137.13% and a negative net margin of 22.57%.The company had revenue of $274.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, Director Rupal S. Hollenbeck sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $90,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,615.34. This trade represents a 20.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $288,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 372,985 shares in the company, valued at $21,513,774.80. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock valued at $690,834 in the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth approximately $10,586,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $263,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 7,429.7% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 49.8% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 7,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 11.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 19,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company’s main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser’s Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.