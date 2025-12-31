CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVLT. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CommVault Systems from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.92.

Get CommVault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $126.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. CommVault Systems has a 1 year low of $114.46 and a 1 year high of $200.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 71.23 and a beta of 0.60.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $276.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.31 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CommVault Systems news, CFO Jennifer Leigh Dirico sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total transaction of $102,571.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,200.54. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $225,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,723.20. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 33,111 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,851 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CommVault Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in CommVault Systems in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2,950.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault’s platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CommVault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommVault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.