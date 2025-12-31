Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RIO. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Get Rio Tinto alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rio Tinto

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $80.55 on Monday. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $51.67 and a 12-month high of $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RIO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Rio Tinto in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rio Tinto is a global mining and metals company that explores for, mines, processes and markets a wide range of commodities. Its principal products include iron ore, aluminum, copper, diamonds and various other minerals and industrial materials. The company’s activities span the full value chain from exploration and project development to mining, processing, smelting and refining, supplying raw materials to industries such as steelmaking, automotive, packaging, electronics and construction.

The origins of Rio Tinto date back to mining operations in the Rio Tinto region of Spain in the 19th century, and the group has since grown into a multinational enterprise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.