Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Drops By 23.6%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,337 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 75,041 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 481.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 119 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 481.8 days.

BAWAG Group Stock Up 2.3%

BAWAG Group stock opened at $152.75 on Wednesday. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $81.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.26.

About BAWAG Group

BAWAG Group AG is a Vienna?based banking and financial services group offering a broad range of products to private individuals, small and medium?sized enterprises, corporate clients and institutional investors. Through its principal operating unit, BAWAG P.S.K., the Group delivers retail and digital banking services, consumer finance, leasing solutions and mortgage lending. In addition, BAWAG Group provides corporate and commercial banking, treasury and capital markets activities.

The Group’s retail platform combines traditional branch networks with a growing suite of online and mobile banking channels.

