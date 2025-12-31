CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Short Interest Update

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,278 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the November 30th total of 14,319 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance

CLVSF stock opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. CellaVision AB has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $16.83.

CellaVision AB (publ) Company Profile

CellaVision AB (publ), headquartered in Lund, Sweden, is a developer and manufacturer of advanced digital cell morphology solutions for clinical laboratories. The company’s systems automate the preparation, imaging and classification of blood and body fluid slides, enabling laboratory professionals to optimize workflow and improve diagnostic accuracy. CellaVision’s platform is designed to support a broad range of hematology analyses, including white blood cell differentiation, red blood cell morphology assessment and platelet evaluation.

The company’s core offering revolves around its digital microscopy instruments and proprietary software.

