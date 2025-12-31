BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 64,991 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 81,993 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Down 10.7%

Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. BetterLife Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections. The company's products pipeline includes BETR-001 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, anxiety, and neuropathic pain and other neuro-psychiatric and neurological disorders; and BETR-002 to treat benzodiazepine dependency, anxiety, and neurodegenerative disorders.

