BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 64,991 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the November 30th total of 81,993 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 69,330 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
BetterLife Pharma Stock Down 10.7%
Shares of BETRF stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. BetterLife Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.
About BetterLife Pharma
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BetterLife Pharma
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.