TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

TRTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut TPG RE Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

TPG RE Finance Trust Price Performance

NYSE TRTX opened at $8.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 166.64 and a current ratio of 166.64. The company has a market cap of $676.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $9.85.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 20.46%.The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG RE Finance Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 4th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.1%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 152,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 81,466 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 702,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after purchasing an additional 78,041 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 389,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,565,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 111,144 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc (NYSE: TRTX) is a growth-oriented real estate finance company that originates and invests in a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt. The company’s primary business activities include the origination and acquisition of senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments. These investments predominantly finance multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality properties across the United States.

TPG RE Finance Trust pursues a flexible capital strategy, structuring transactions that range from first-lien floating-rate loans to subordinated debt and preferred equity.

