Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Short Interest Update

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 485,362 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the November 30th total of 353,252 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 255.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 255.5 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BBAJF opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple operates as a full-service Mexican commercial bank, offering a broad range of financial products and services to corporate, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and individual clients. The institution’s core business activities include commercial lending, working capital loans, mortgage financing, trade finance, leasing and factoring. In addition to traditional deposit accounts, savings instruments and debit/credit card services, the bank provides treasury and foreign exchange solutions designed to support domestic and export-oriented businesses.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in León, Guanajuato, Banco del Bajío has grown from a regional lender into one of Mexico’s prominent mid-tier banks.

