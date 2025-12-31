Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) to Outperform

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a $18.25 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

TeraWulf stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.09). TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 336.53% and a negative return on equity of 69.75%. The firm had revenue of $50.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TeraWulf will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Bucella acquired 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,177.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 266,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,165.58. The trade was a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 126.5% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TeraWulf by 17,747.4% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,569,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,479 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,970,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in TeraWulf by 13.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,613,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 186,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf, Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

