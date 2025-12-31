Shum Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.64 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,748 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Shum Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 339.1% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $332.13 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.37.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were given a $2.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 8th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $267.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $385.54.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

