Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Secom Co. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 91,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 98,057 shares.The stock last traded at $8.91 and had previously closed at $8.95.

Secom Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.49%.

Secom Company Profile

Secom Co, Ltd. is a leading provider of security and safety solutions based in Tokyo, Japan. The company’s core business centers on integrated security services, including electronic alarm systems, 24-hour monitoring, on-site guard services and emergency response. Secom also develops and installs access control systems, video surveillance equipment and intruder detection technologies designed for residential, commercial and government clients.

Founded in 1962, Secom introduced Japan’s first automated security alarm service and has since expanded its offerings to encompass a broad range of safety-related products.

