Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Down 16.3% in December

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 5,590,767 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 6,678,487 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,616,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,616,195 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 196.1% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 13,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at $1,175,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $53.91 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.88%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc (NYSE:SWK) is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company’s portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.