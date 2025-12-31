VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $98.22 Million Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,079,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,000 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned about 0.24% of eBay worth $98,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of eBay by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,085,603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $674,061,000 after buying an additional 478,410 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,581,556 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $638,983,000 after acquiring an additional 140,160 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,157,105 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $417,021,000 after purchasing an additional 322,910 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in eBay by 7.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,810,634 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $282,838,000 after purchasing an additional 275,344 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $235,149,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $87.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $101.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.02 and its 200 day moving average is $86.50.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.22%.

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $157,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,746 shares in the company, valued at $470,597.40. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.44, for a total value of $238,746.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 55,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,615,815.60. This represents a 4.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,896 shares of company stock valued at $5,051,424. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on eBay from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

