Shum Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD

Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,678,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Shum Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 233,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,675,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 423,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,636 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $58.53 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.99 and a 52-week high of $59.78.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

