VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Has $111.28 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,096,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.7% of VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned approximately 0.06% of Citigroup worth $111,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,117,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,571,000 after buying an additional 679,967 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,161,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,583,000 after buying an additional 988,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at about $2,455,929,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target on Citigroup to $130 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling analyst confidence in upside and supporting the stock. Piper Sandler Price Target Raise

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Citigroup from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of C opened at $117.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.83 and a 200 day moving average of $97.88. The company has a market capitalization of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $122.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

