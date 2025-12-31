VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF $USTB is Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 692,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares during the period. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC owned about 2.15% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF worth $35,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $202,000. American Trust bought a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $203,000. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $259,000.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USTB opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $51.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

