Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF $JPLD

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Stonebridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC owned 0.77% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF worth $11,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 119.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,325,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,371,000 after acquiring an additional 10,508,535 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $6,281,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,258,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,344,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,053,000.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

JPLD stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.31. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $52.23.

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less. JPLD was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

