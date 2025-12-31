Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Has $5.48 Million Holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF $CGGO

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,166 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $5,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Main Line Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 227.0%.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

