3,053 Shares in Hershey Company (The) $HSY Bought by Shum Financial Group Inc.

Shum Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Hershey by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Hershey by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hershey by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Hershey from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Argus raised shares of Hershey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.95.

NYSE:HSY opened at $182.26 on Wednesday. Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $140.13 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.28. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.19.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. Hershey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.900-6.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hershey Company will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total transaction of $282,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,145,419.69. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $185.46 per share, with a total value of $370,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,115.60. This represents a 4.36% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,725. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

