Shum Financial Group Inc. Makes New $515,000 Investment in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,186 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.9% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.92.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $290.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $68.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Corporation has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $297.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 31.97%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.