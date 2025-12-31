Shum Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,127 Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Shum Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,127 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15,250.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 307 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.6% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:ABT opened at $125.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.75. The company has a market capitalization of $218.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

Featured Articles

