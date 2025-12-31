Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Makes New $527,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $FAUG

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC owned 0.05% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAUG. LifeWealth Investments LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 20.0% during the third quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 130,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 7.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 16.7%

FAUG opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $50.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

