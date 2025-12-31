Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC Has $43.12 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 35.0% of Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mallini Complete Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $337.85 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $340.33. The company has a market cap of $563.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.