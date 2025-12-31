Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 120.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,848,659 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Newmont worth $285,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth $919,170,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 45.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,587,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $908,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,447 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,187,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Newmont by 6.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,444,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,236,000 after purchasing an additional 438,748 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1,502.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,692,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $192,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,003.24. This trade represents a 5.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,160 shares of company stock valued at $767,206. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $101.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

NEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Newmont from $75.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, CIBC set a $112.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.08.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) is a leading global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, processing and reclamation of gold properties. The company’s core business centers on the production of gold, with additional byproduct metals produced from its operations. Newmont operates a portfolio of long?lived mines and development projects, and its activities span the full mine life cycle from early-stage exploration through to mining, milling and closure.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Newmont has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

