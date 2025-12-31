166,606 Shares in Telefonica SA $TEF Bought by Sterling Investment Management LLC

Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 166,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonica during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonica in the second quarter worth $55,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TEF. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.83 target price on shares of Telefonica in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Telefonica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telefonica in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefonica to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Telefonica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefonica has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $4.02.

Telefonica Price Performance

NYSE:TEF opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.27. Telefonica SA has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Telefonica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Telefonica had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefonica SA will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefonica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be given a $0.1731 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 856.0%. Telefonica’s dividend payout ratio is -60.98%.

Telefonica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA is a Spanish multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Madrid. Founded in 1924 as Compañía Telefónica Nacional de España, it has grown into one of the world’s largest telecommunications groups. Telefónica provides a broad range of communications services to residential and business customers, including mobile and fixed-line telephony, broadband internet, and pay-TV. The company also develops and sells network infrastructure and related services to support connectivity at scale.

Beyond traditional voice and data services, Telefónica has expanded into digital and IT services aimed at enterprise customers and public-sector clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.