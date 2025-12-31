Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Avantor to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.97.

Avantor Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $11.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.49. Avantor has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, for a total transaction of $3,881,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,000. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 9.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Avantor by 2.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.5% in the third quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

