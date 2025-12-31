OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.22 on January 5th

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2152 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA OALC opened at $35.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.93. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19.

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

