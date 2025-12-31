Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HAYW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Hayward alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hayward

Hayward Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $15.78 on Monday. Hayward has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $244.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 12.54%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hayward will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $977,010.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,700.20. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,542.50. The trade was a 8.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 146,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,428,469 in the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hayward

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 30.7% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hayward by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hayward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,118,000.

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward’s offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward’s product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.