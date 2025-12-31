Sterling Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Sterling Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. Cameco accounts for about 1.8% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,565,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,304,504,000 after buying an additional 481,171 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 39.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,837 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,076,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,373 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the second quarter worth about $341,736,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,869,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,217,000 after purchasing an additional 506,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Cameco to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cameco from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. President Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $91.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.74. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $313.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.72 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 27.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.77%.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long?term and spot contracts.

The company’s operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

