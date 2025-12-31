Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CFG FY2027 Earnings

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.71. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFG. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Baird R W cut Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE CFG opened at $58.93 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc (NYSE: CFG) is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

