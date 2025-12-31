NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LRND – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0221 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:LRND opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 1.06. NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86.

About NYLI U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF

The IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders ETF (LRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ U.S. Large Cap R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 100 large-cap US companies selected and weighted based on the most recently reported one year research and development (R&D) spending. LRND was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

